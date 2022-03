AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday it has come to an agreement with Travis County to address issues with accessibility to voters with disabilities.

Ashley C. Hoff, an attorney for the Western District of Texas, said the DOJ investigated the county in regards to its "compliance with Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability by a state or local government in any of its programs or services."