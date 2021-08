AUSTIN (KXAN) — High pressure has been responsible for our string of hot (but pleasant) weather over the past few days. Temperatures have continued to remain at, or slightly below, seasonal averages under mostly sunny skies as a result.

Within the next 36 to 48 hours, this area of high pressure begins to shift to the northeast. This will allow a deeper surge of moisture to move in over Central Texas, and as a result, increase our odds of seeing rain Thursday into the weekend. A majority of the activity we're expecting will be a result of sea breeze showers and storms moving in off the coast. This means rain will favor our eastern counties, with rain less likely the farther west of I-35 you are.