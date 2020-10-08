New poll shows Trump/Biden and Cornyn/Hegar tied in Texas

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. (Photo by JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new poll of likely Texas voters says it’s a dead heat between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The poll, administered by Civiqs and The Daily Kos, surveyed 895 likely voters in Texas from Oct. 3-6, and it showed both candidates polling at 48%, with 2% saying they’d vote for someone else and 1% saying they were unsure who they would vote for.

The margin of error for the poll is +/- 3.4%, Civiqs says.

In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Republican John Cornyn was ahead by just one point over Democratic challenger MJ Hegar at 47-46, which is within the margin of error.

Hegar was a popular choice among registered independent voters with 51% of the vote to Cornyn’s 35%. She was also very popular among Hispanic and Black voters, getting 64% and 85% of those votes, respectively.

The poll also covered approval ratings, and those surveyed had unfavorable opinions on both presidential candidates. Respondents had a 53% unfavorable opinion of President Trump and a 54% unfavorable opinion of Joe Biden.

In the Senate race, 45% of people had an unfavorable opinion of Cornyn, 40% had a favorable one and 15% were unsure. Meanwhile, Hegar had a favorable result of 40%, an unfavorable response of 27% and 33% responded as being unsure if they had an opinion either way about Hegar.

The poll also asked people about their thoughts of Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz. More than half said they didn’t like Gov. Abbott at 51% with 10% unsure, and 51% didn’t like Sen. Cruz with just 2% unsure.