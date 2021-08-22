Majority of Americans approve of Biden job performance, NBC poll shows

Political News

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021, on the COVID-19 response and vaccination program. U.S. health officials Wednesday announced plans to offer COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and signs that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(KXAN) — Forty-nine percent of U.S. adults approve of President Joe Biden’s overall job performance, a new NBC News poll shows.

It’s a slim margin, however, as 48% say they disapprove.

That’s down from April’s poll, when 53% of adults approved of Biden’s job performance. Some of the biggest declines for Biden are coming from independents, residents living in rural areas and white Americans.

Fifty-three percent of those polled say they approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of the coronavirus in the U.S., while 44% say they disapprove.

Sixty percent of Americans also said they disapprove of Biden’s handling of Afghanistan. Meanwhile, only 29% of Americans think the country is headed in the right direction, while 54% say they’re worried about the country’s future.

You can view the full poll of 1,000 U.S. adults taken between August 14 and 17 below.

NBC News August PollDownload

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss