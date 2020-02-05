Impeachment Trial Over: Senate votes to acquit President Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. (KXAN) — The impeachment trial of Donald Trump is over after Senators voted to acquit the president Wednesday.

The final vote was 52 to acquit and 48 to convict on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, finally bringing a close to the third impeachment trial in American history.

Additionally, the Senate voted 53 to acquit and 47 to convict on the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress.

Democrats argue that the outcome does not mean a full acquittal for President Trump, but rather a cover-up.

The final outcome caps nearly five months of remarkable impeachment proceedings launched in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House, ending in Mitch McConnell’s Senate and reflective of the nation’s unrelenting partisan divide three years into the Trump presidency.

No president has ever been removed by the Senate, and Trump arrived at the Capitol for his State of the Union address on the eve of the vote eager to use the tally as vindication, a political anthem in his reelection bid. Allies chanted “four more years!”

The president did not mention impeachment. The mood was tense in the House that impeached him. Pelosi tore up the speech when he was done.

During the nearly three-week trial, House Democrats prosecuting the case argued that Trump abused power like no other president in history when he pressured Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election.

They detailed an extraordinary shadow diplomacy run by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani that set off alarms at the highest levels of government. Trump, after asking Ukraine’s president for “a favor” in a July 25 phone call, temporarily halted U.S. aid to the struggling ally battling hostile Russia at its border.

When the House probed Trump’s actions, he instructed White House aides to defy congressional subpoenas, leading to the obstruction charge.

Questions from the Ukraine matter continue to swirl. House Democrats may yet summon former national security adviser John Bolton to testify about revelations from his forthcoming book that offer a fresh account of Trump’s actions. Other eyewitnesses and documents are almost sure to surface.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Wednesday that Democrats are “likely” to subpoena Bolton but that a final decision hadn’t yet been made.

In closing arguments for the trial the lead prosecutor, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., appealed to senators’ sense of decency, that “right matters” and “truth matters”‘ and that Trump “is not who you are.”

“You can’t trust this president to do the right thing, not for one minute, not for one election, not for the sake our country,” Schiff intoned. “He will not change. And you know it.”

Pelosi was initially reluctant to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump when she took control of the House after the 2018 election, dismissively telling more liberal voices that “he’s not worth it.”

Trump and his GOP allies in Congress argue that Democrats have been trying to undercut him from the start. Trump calls both special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and the impeachment probe a “hoax” and says he did nothing wrong.

Immediately following the vote, Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn, said in a statement:

‘The impeachment of a president of the United States is simply the gravest undertaking we can pursue in this country. It is the nuclear option in our Constitution.’



‘I’ve done my best to listen intently to both sides as they presented their cases during the trial, and I’m confident in saying that President Trump should be acquitted and not removed from office.’



‘They failed to bring forward compelling and unassailable evidence of any crime, and thus failed to meet their burden of proof.’



‘Our country is deeply divided and damaged by this partisan impeachment process. It’s time for us to bring it to a close and to let the wounds from this unnecessary and misguided episode heal.’

MJ Hegar, Texas Democratic U.S. Senate candidate responded to the impeachment vote — and Cornyn’s involvement in the process — saying:

“As someone who was willing to take a bullet to fulfill my oath to support and defend the Constitution, it has been frustrating to witness Senator Cornyn, under the direction of his political boss Mitch McConnell. continually violate his oath by refusing to have a fair process or listen to evidence and testimony. Washington is broken, and Texans know that the only way to fix it is to replace career politician Senator Cornyn with a combat veteran and working mom who will respect the Constitution and never put politics ahead of the good of our country.”

Texas Republican Rep. Bill Flores said:

“Today, the Senate acquitted President Trump and finally put an end to the House Democrats political impeachment trial. After hearing evidence laid out by both sides, the Senate reached the same conclusion that House Republicans and some Democrats did, that this impeachment was a political hit-job meant to overturn the 2016 election and influence this year’s election.