Latina advocate announces bid for U.S. Senate, in attempt to oust Cornyn

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin-based Latina advocate and organizer, Democrat Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, announced Monday that she is running for U.S. Senate, looking to oust incumbent Senior Sen. John Cornyn.

Ramirez, the daughter of an immigrant, co-founded the Workers Defense Project and activist group, Jolt. She started Jolt three years ago with the aim of mobilizing young Hispanic people in Texas politics.

In a YouTube video, she said she was running for U.S. Senate because she wants “a government that actually serves our interests and our needs.”

“What I love about Texas is that we’re a big state, so I think that we can dream big because we are big,” she said. “And we can lead the rest of the country to have the guts and the courage to tackle the issues — not just that this state faces but the entire country.”

She joins a growing field of Democrats challenging Sen. Cornyn including State Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas), Former Air Force pilot MJ Hegar and Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards.

In July, The Texas Tribune reported that there was growing support for Ramirez as some progressive Democrats were urging her to make a bid for Cornyn’s seat.