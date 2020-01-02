Julián Castro suspends presidential campaign

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro listens to a question at the J Street National Conference, with the hosts of “Pod Save the World,” Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Julián Castro will suspend his presidential campaign, he announced Thursday on Twitter.

He is the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and mayor of San Antonio.

With only a month left until the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3, Castro did not see a path forward to the nomination.

“Given the circumstances of this campaign season, I’ve determined that it simply isn’t our time,” Castro said.

He also criticized the nominating process in the video he posted as part of Thursday’s announcement.

It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today.



I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

“I’m gonna tell the truth. It’s time for the Democratic Party to change the way that we do our presidential nominating process.”

Castro did not elaborate on how the nominating process should change.

Castro joins Beto on the 2020 sideline

No Texan remains in the 2020 presidential race. Fellow Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke dropped out of the race in November.

A number of candidates, including Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang and President Donald Trump released their fourth quarter campaign fundraising numbers Thursday.

Trump raised $46 million and credited his impeachment. Buttigieg, Sanders and Yang raised $24.7 million, $34.5 million and $16.5 million respectively.

Castro is set to give an interview to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow at 8 p.m. central.