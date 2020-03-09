Biden has double-digit lead over Sanders among Dems, CNN poll shows

(CNN/KXAN) — A new poll by CNN shows former Vice President Joe Biden holds a double-digit lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The poll has Biden on top at 52% to Sanders’ 36%. CNN says the poll was taken March 4-7 after Biden’s strong showing on Super Tuesday, in which he won Texas by 5% over Sanders (35%-30%).

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the Democratic race following Super Tuesday. CNN pointed out that after Warren dropped out, Biden was the benefactor of the bulk of Warren voters moving to another candidate.

Bloomberg, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar endorsed Biden after they dropped out of the primary race. Warren remains undecided whom she’ll endorse.

The CNN Poll was conducted by SSRS among a random national sample of 1,211 adults reached on landlines or cellphones by a live interviewer. Results for the full sample have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3%.

For results among the 540 registered voters who are Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents, it is plus or minus 5%.