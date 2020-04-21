Highlights of the nearly $500B coronavirus relief bill

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y. speaks with reporters outside the Senate chamber, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Congress has reached a tentative agreement with President Donald Trump on a nearly $500 billion coronavirus relief bill. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A $483 billion coronavirus relief bill — the fourth coronavirus response legislation so far — is moving through Congress. The legislation easily passed the Senate on Tuesday and has the support of House Democrats and Republicans and President Donald Trump.

Here are the highlights:

SMALL-BUSINESS GRANTS AND LOANS

The bill includes $383 billion in aid to smaller businesses. The largest piece, $251 billion, would replenish the Paycheck Protection Program to deliver loans of up to $10 million each for companies with 500 employees or fewer that absorb coronavirus-related losses; much of the loans can be forgiven if employers retain workers. An additional $60 billion would be evenly split between smaller banks and community development financial institutions to help traditionally underbanked urban neighborhoods and rural areas. Another $60 billion would be delivered through the Small Business Administration’s disaster loan program, with $10 billion of that total in direct grants.

___

HEALTH CARE

The legislation includes $75 billion for grants to hospitals and other health care providers to cover coronavirus-related costs or lost revenues that can be attributed to the pandemic.

___

CORONAVIRUS TESTING

The bill includes $25 billion for coronavirus testing as a step to relaxing stay-at-home restrictions that are a prerequisite to safely reopening the economy, split between federal and state governments. $11 billion would be made available to states “to develop, purchase, administer, process, and analyze COVID-19 tests.” Funds can also be used by the states “to conduct surveillance, trace contacts, and other related activities related” to virus testing. Of the federal funds, money will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and other agencies to accelerate the deployment of rapid testing and develop serological tests for antibodies. The legislation envisions a federal plan to implement the testing regime.