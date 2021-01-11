HACK? U.S. State Department website shows ‘Donald J. Trump’s term ended’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — On Monday afternoon, a curious change was made on the U.S. Department of State‘s website: “Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:40:41.”

The change — made to the Trump biography page — immediately reverberated across social media, with many theorizing it could mean a Trump removal is on the horizon, just not yet announced, or that the website had been hacked.

In addition to the Trump change, the same announcement was made on Vice President Mike Pence’s biography page. The timestamp for both announcements is 7:40 p.m. military time.

According to Buzzfeed News, sources say a “disgruntled staffer” was behind the change. The site says more details are set to come.

