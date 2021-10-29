Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns make the short drive to Waco on Saturday and it is a crossroads game against 16th-ranked Baylor.

If the Longhorns want to stay alive in the Big 12 title race, a win against the Bears is a must. Texas already has two losses in the conference. This will be Texas' fifth straight 11 a.m. kickoff of the season.