Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Top aides to Attorney General Ken Paxton are accusing the state's top lawyer of abuse of office, bribery and other criminal offenses, according to a letter obtained by the Austin American Statesman.

The letter, dated Oct. 1, is addressed to the attorney general's director of human resources and says Paxton's unlawful behavior, also including prohibitions relating to improper influence, was reported to law enforcement.