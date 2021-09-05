GOP Rep. Kinzinger: Texas abortion bill lets citizens ‘tattle’ on others

FILE – In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media at the Capitol in Washington. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday, July 25 she intends to name Kinzinger to a congressional committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, pledging that the panel will “find the truth” even as the GOP threatens to boycott the effort. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

(KXAN) — Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says while he supports Texas’ recent ban on abortion after six weeks, he’s more critical of the part of Senate Bill 8 that allows organizations and individuals to sue anyone who helps someone get an abortion.

“I’m pro-life, but what I don’t like to see is this idea of every citizen being able to tattle, sue an Uber driver, as you said, be deputized to enforce this abortion law to whatever they want,” Kinzinger said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” the Hill reports.

The controversial — and some unconstitutional — Texas law has been lauded by some and condemned by others. Nationally, there’s been an outcry against the legislation, which is widely considered a full ban on abortion procedures in the state, since most women don’t know they’re even pregnant before the six weeks period.

Kinzinger added: “I think, if you’re going to do something on abortion, it’s a debate that we should have that’s open and not just opening people up to be sued for any bit part in that process.”

Many say the ability for private citizens to sue even family members of those who get abortions will essentially put a bounty on people’s heads and encourage frivolous lawsuits. Citizens can be sued for up to $10,000 if an abortion is performed outside of the six weeks period.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the law to stand on Tuesday, after a group of Texas abortion clinics and advocates requested the law be blocked. SCOTUS could still make a move soon.

President Joe Biden said the law blatantly violates constitutional rights established under Roe v. Wade. Biden slammed SB 8 as “unconstitutional chaos” that incentivizes going after pregnant people, particularly lower income and people of color.

There have already been instances of people reporting others’ for possibly procuring abortions: an anti-abortion website set up an anonymous tip line — the website was later dropped by its host GoDaddy.