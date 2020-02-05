From ‘falsehoods’ to ‘fabulous’, Texas congressmen react to State of the Union address

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Texas congressmen had completely different views on Wednesday’s State of the Union address by President Donald Trump.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, a Democrat, and Rep. Roger Williams, a Republican, rather unsurprisingly had different takeaways from the President’s third such address in front of Congress.

“He created a false sense of optimism,” Rep. Doggett said after the address. “I’m very optimistic, and very hopeful about our country, as a country without Trump.”

Doggett continued saying the address was full of “platitudes, falsehoods and an avoidance of discussing some key issues.”

Doggett said the President didn’t address things like the climate crisis, soaring student debt and “the need to pay for our infrastructure.”

Below are his full comments to our Washington D.C. bureau reporter:

Williams, on the other hand, thought the address was “fabulous.”

“As a businessman, with the tax cuts, the economy has never been better,” Williams said. “It’s going to continue to grow, and the idea that you’ve got more jobs than people is pretty incredible.”

Williams said the atmosphere in the chambers was “special,” but he also said there was “a lot of anger in the well.”

“It was evident of the Democrats not standing up for newborns, and not standing up for military heroes and not standing up for Rush Limbaugh. Pretty unbelievable.”

Below are Rep. Williams’ comments to our bureau reporter after the address:

A full transcript of the State of the Union address can be found here.