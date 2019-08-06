Feds: College students tried to access Trump’s tax return

Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to trying to illegally access President Donald Trump’s tax returns a few days before the 2016 election.

Twenty-two-year-old Justin Hiemstra of St. Paul Park, Minnesota, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Philadelphia.

Prosecutors say Hiemstra and a second defendant were students at Haverford College outside Philadelphia when they tried to access Trump’s returns by opening a federal financial aid application in the name of a Trump family member. They were unsuccessful.

Hiemstra awaits sentencing. He faces a maximum of two years in prison.

The second defendant, Andrew Harris, also faces charges. His lawyer said Tuesday that Harris is sorry about a “college prank that just went awry” and hopes to enter a plea.

