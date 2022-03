AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tuesday afternoon was Austin's coolest day in a week and a half after persistent clouds, morning rain showers and a north wind kept highs to 55°. Morning rainfall was very light with only 0.01" at Camp Mabry and Austin-Bergstrom, and only isolated totals over 1/2" east of I-35.

As scattered mid and high-level clouds remain overnight and a light north breeze continues, overnight lows will not completely bottom out, but will likely freeze in many rural areas. We recommend protecting sensitive spring plants tonight and potentially again tomorrow night. Lows in downtown Austin drop to 36°.