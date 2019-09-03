Elizabeth Warren will host town hall in Austin Sept. 10

Elizabeth Warren

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a campaign stop at town hall in Peterborough, N.H., Monday, July 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Democratic Presidential Candidate and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren announced Tuesday that she will host a town hall in Austin on Sept. 10.

The event will be held at 6:15 p.m. at Vic Mathias Shores, located at 900 W. Riverside Drive. While the event is free, reservations are strongly encouraged.

According to a recent Havard CAPS/Harris poll, Warren, 70, is currently polling at 13%, a short third place behind Former Vice President Joe Biden, who leads with 32% and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, with 16%. According the poll, Warren jumped five points since the last Democratic debates in July.

