Elaine Chao, US Secretary of Transportation, resigns following Capitol siege, riots

President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao speaks during an event celebrating American truckers, at the White House, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — Elaine Chao, the U.S Secretary of Transportation, announced her resignation Thursday via Twitter effective Jan. 11.

She cited Wednesday’s riots that delayed Congress’ typically ceremonial session to count the Electoral College votes from the 2020 election as the reason why.

Joe Biden was confirmed as the President-elect by a count of 306-232 over President Donald Trump when Congress reconvened and finished.

“Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed,” her letter to her department colleagues said. “As I’m sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

Chao, who was the Secretary of Labor from 2001-2009 in the George W. Bush administration, said she plans to assist Pete Buttigieg, the incoming Transportation Secretary under President-elect Joe Biden.

“I am hopeful that many of you will carry forward our vision to improve the lives of Americans through this department and beyond,” she wrote. “With all good wishes to each one of you.”