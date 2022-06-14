WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — This week, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators announced an agreement on gun reforms. Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn — who along with Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy from Connecticut led the group of 20 senators — revealed Monday a list of items that were rejected amid negotiations.

Here’s the list he shared on Twitter of “ideas rejected in negotiations”:

Universal background checks

Assault weapons ban for 18- to 21-year-olds

Mandatory waiting period for all gun sales

21-day waiting period for purchases of all firearms for 18- to 21-year-olds

High-capacity magazine ban

Mandatory safe storage requirements for all firearms in home (Cornyn’s note called this “unconstitutional”)

Licensing requirement for purchasing an assault weapon

Criminal penalties for negligent storage of firearms in home

Low mens rea standard for straw purchasing and trafficking firearms (mens rea is Latin for “guilty mind” and refers to someone’s knowledge of whether what they’re doing is a crime, according to Cornell Law. It can range from acting purposefully to acting negligently)

“We knew that if they were included, the bill would not command the votes needed for passage,” Cornyn said.

The plan senators came up with includes strengthened background checks for those under 21, funding for school safety resources, more protections for domestic violence victims, incentives for states to put in place “red flag” laws and penalties for people who buy guns for those who aren’t supposed to have one or who don’t want their names tied to the purchase.

Lawmakers are now working to craft the language of the bill. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) told the Hill Sunday he planned “to put this bill on the floor as soon as possible” once it’s ready.

Half of those senators involved in creating the plan are Republican. If they all vote to pass the plan, the legislation will likely have more than 60 votes needed to avoid a filibuster, the Hill reported.

President Joe Biden said the deal “would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades,” and said he would sign it.