As campaign season nears, politicians are turning up the volume on campaign rhetoric. To cut through the noise, we’re launching Campaign Context, a weekly series providing clarity on the messages you’re hearing from candidates on the campaign trail. We’re digging past the politics and into the facts to provide you with the transparent, spin-free information you need to make informed decisions this election season.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Shortly after former President Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted in Georgia over election interference allegations, Congressman Colin Allred, D-Dallas, spoke out about U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

Allred is running against the incumbent senator for a U.S. Senate seat and had this to say in a post: “The indictments in Georgia remind us that democracy is still at risk, and people like Donald Trump and Ted Cruz tried to overturn an election based on partisan interests.”

We dug into Rep. Allred’s statement, and it turns out Cruz is not facing any charges related to election interference.

Cruz and other GOP lawmakers and candidates did call to delay the certification of Arizona’s election results during a speech on Jan. 6, 2021. Cruz made that objection during the joint session of Congress that would devolve into chaos on the capitol grounds.

Our partners at The Hill also reported that Cruz was recorded while on a phone call with another news outlet “explaining how delaying the certification of President Biden’s 2020 election victory would work.”

Cruz maintains he was simply calling for an electoral commission “with full investigatory and fact-finding authority” to conduct an emergency audit of the election returns in disputed states.

A GOP-backed audit of Arizona’s votes did eventually happen. The audit showed Joe Biden won the state, and Cruz ultimately ended up attending President Biden’s inauguration.