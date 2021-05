AUSTIN (KXAN) — A complex of severe thunderstorms Friday night brought wind gusts of 60-70 miles per hour, widespread power outages, hail to golf ball size and a possible tornado. With all of that now behind us, the rest of your Memorial Day weekend looks much more pleasant.

A possible tornado near Dale in southern Bastrop County Friday evening tore the roof off of the Red Rock General Store. The radar-indicated rotation then traveled eastward through String Prairie, the La Grange area and Ellinger. The storms were also producing damaging thunderstorm winds, so National Weather Service survey crews will have to make the final determination on what exactly may have caused damage in each location.