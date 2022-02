AUSTIN (KXAN) -- As Russia's attack on Ukraine intensifies, U.S. charity groups — and even Austinites — are stepping up humanitarian efforts.

In a press release Thursday, Save the Children, a global nonprofit, expressed concern for more than 400,000 children in Eastern Ukraine the group said to live in areas "at high risk of the direct impacts of the presence of soldiers and artillery, including being injured or killed by guns, landmines and explosive weapons, or being displaced from their homes."