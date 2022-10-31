SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Court papers: Suspect in attack on Paul Pelosi told police he wanted to hold House speaker hostage, ‘break her kneecaps.’
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
The Associated Press
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Court papers: Suspect in attack on Paul Pelosi told police he wanted to hold House speaker hostage, ‘break her kneecaps.’
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now