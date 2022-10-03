WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol riot prosecutor: Oath Keepers concocted ‘armed rebellion’ to stop transfer of power by any ‘means necessary.’
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol riot prosecutor: Oath Keepers concocted ‘armed rebellion’ to stop transfer of power by any ‘means necessary.’
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now