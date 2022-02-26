A look at the potential impact of Ketanji Brown Jackson on the Supreme Court

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a promise that President Biden made — and then followed through on. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated Friday by the president to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Lindsey Swindall, an African American studies professor at Stevens Institute of Technology and author, said the move is more than historic. Jackson is the first Black woman selected to serve in that role.

“There’s a long history of the federal government not always sort of keeping their promises about Black representation,” Swindall said.

Swindall reminded that Jackson’s nomination positions her to impact the very court that’s affected so many Black lives for more than 150 years.

“There’s a long history of major Supreme Court decisions really impacting African American families, African American women, you know, going all the way back to the Dred Scott decision of 1857, Plessy v. Ferguson, 1896, of course, the Brown decision in 1954…” Swindall listed.

Swindall also noted that Jackson’s nod comes at a time when our country is heavily divided, not unlike in 1967, when Texas’ own Lyndon Johnson appointed Thurgood Marshall as the first black man to sit on the high court.

“You had the move into Black Power…the rise of the Vietnam War and a lot of other issues were coming to the surface as Marshall, you know, comes into the court. And I think, you know, this moment, we also see a lot of issues coming to the surface,” Swindall said.

The professor believes, if confirmed, Jackson would bring diversity to the court beyond her race and gender, “but also as a public defender, you know, someone who has worked with people who can’t afford representation.”

Jackson would be the current court’s second Black justice — Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative, is the other — and just the third in history.