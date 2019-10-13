Police: Woman broke into garage, stole large roll of copper wire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman broke into a garage and stole a large roll of copper wire, police said.

Denise Watson, 43, was found by the victim in his garage at about 7:40 a.m. on Friday, according to an arrest affidavit.

The man told police that a woman was in his shed stealing copper wire, which she loaded onto a shopping cart. He claimed he confronted her, but backed off as she seemed aggressive.

Police said that an officer found Watson pushing a shopping cart containing a large roll of copper wire a few houses away from the victim’s home.

She claimed she bought it for $20, police said, but the victim identified the roll of wire as the same one missing from his shed.

Watson was charged with burglary of a residence and taken to the Travis County Jail where she is being held on a $20,000 bond.