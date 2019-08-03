Police responding to an active shooter at an El Paso, Texas, mall

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in the West Texas city of El Paso have responded to reports of an active shooter in a commercial area near a mall.

Customers at the Cielo Vista mall during the active shooter situation.

El Paso police tweeted Saturday that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and that people were advised to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso’s east side.

Police have also tweeted that they have received multiple reports of multiple shooters.

Shoppers being evacuated during active shooter situation

Police didn’t immediately provide details on whether anyone was hurt or in custody.

Scene is still Active Avoid the area from Airway to Hawkins North of I-10. Active Shooter. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

The NBC affiliate in El Paso reported that 18 people have been injured and one person has been killed.

Further details weren’t immediately available.