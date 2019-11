AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating a shooting involving two people in southeast Austin.

Police say it happened at the 1900 block of Willow Creek Drive late Monday night shortly after 11:20 p.m. Austin-Travis County EMS sent a tweet that two adult men were taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries. According to EMS, both men have gunshot wounds.

Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting. Stay with KXAN for more information as it comes in.