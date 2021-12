MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor Police are investigating an apparent accidental shooting that led to the death of a 17-year-old in Manor Tuesday night.

Police were called to Jamie Drive near Tinajero Way around 8:50 p.m. They said the teen was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Police tell KXAN someone shot the teen. The gun was not believed to be loaded and was not intentionally pointed at the teen.

The teen attended Weiss High School in Pflugerville ISD.