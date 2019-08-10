Police seeking help finding man accused of assaulting woman in southwest Austin park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man accused of assaulting a woman in a southwest Austin park Saturday afternoon.

According to APD, the call came in around 1:02 p.m in the 4600 block of Monterey Oaks Blvd. The victim told police that she was alone on a park trail in a secluded area when she was attacked from behind.

She says she was able to fight the man off before he ran away.

The suspect is described as:

  • Black male
  • 5’7″ medium build
  • 35-30 years-old
  • Dark complexion
  • Nigerian accent
  • Last seen wearing: sweat pants and a grey or black T-shirt

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-5245.

