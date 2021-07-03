Police searching for man wanted for deadly Harlingen shooting

UPDATE: This article has been updated with new information.

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that left one woman dead and two men injured at a gas station Friday morning.

Police on the scene of the Harlingen shooting (KVEO Photo)

The shooting took place at the Stripes on Tyler and Frontage at the gas pumps around 11:00 a.m., according to Harlingen Police Sergeant Larry Moore.

One of the male victims is a federal agent. The agent was in surgery and is expected to survive.

Police have identified Eduardo Zamora, 27, as the main suspect in the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Zamora is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Eduardo Zamora is wanted for his involvement in the Harlingen shooting

Harlingen PD is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect. KVEO was not given a description of the subject.

PHOTO: Facebook viewer

Police said the male suspect was seen driving away from the Stripes in a black-colored Audi.

HPD asks the public to send any videos, or call in with any information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts. To report call Harlingen PD at (956) 216-5400 or the Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8477.

Rio Hondo PD confirmed to KVEO that a raid happened on Robertson Road in connection to the shooting around 7 p.m. Friday.

The raid was conducted by U.S. Marshals, according to Harlingen PD.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.