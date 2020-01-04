Police searching for escaped ICE detainee

HARLINGEN, Texas – The Harlingen Police Department along with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement are searching for a runaway detainee.

According to officials, Wilson Perez-Reyes escaped while receiving medical treatment at the Valley Baptist Medical Center.

He was last seen near DaVita Dialysis on 2220 Haine Drive in Harlingen at approximately 2:30 P.M.

He was wearing a navy blue uniform similar to medical scrubs with “PIDC” written on the back of the shirt and down the pant leg. It is possible that he may be wearing blue pants with a white t-shirt.

Anyone who sees the suspect should contact 911 or the Port Isabel Detention Center at 956-547-1700.