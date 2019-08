AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has serious, potentially life-threatening injuries after a stabbing Saturday night in south Austin.

It happened around 10:24 p.m. in the 700 block of Shelby Lane near East St. Elmo Road.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the man in his 50s was taken to the hospital. No one else was injured.

Police say the man was stabbed in the abdomen and loud music may have contributed to the incident.

Officers are still searching for a suspect.