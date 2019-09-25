Police search for suspect after woman shot ‘multiple times’ in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — An 18-year-old woman was shot multiple times in San Marcos Tuesday night and police are searching for a suspect.

The victim was shot “in her extremities” and responding officers applied four tourniquets to slow the bleeding. She is expected to survive.

Police are looking for 20-year-old Davonte Tennille Miller, who they believe is connected to the shooting around 7:54 p.m. on the 600 block of Mill Street in a parking lot near the victim’s home. That area is near Bobcat Village and Texas State students received an alert, but the school reiterated that the shooting did not happen on campus.

Surveillance video showed a 2010 Hyundai Genesis pull into the parking lot before three shots were fired and Miller and a woman ran to the car. The car then sped off, police say.

Surveillance video of car involved in shooting Sept. 24, 2019 (San Marcos Police Photo)

The woman who ran to the car does not face charges at this time, but Miller faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

“The preliminary investigation shows drugs may be a factor in the incident,” police wrote in a release.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who knows where Miller is should call 512-753-2303.