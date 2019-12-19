Victim found safe after reported kidnapping at 24th, San Antonio in West Campus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is reporting that the victim of a reported kidnapping at 24th and San Antonio streets in West Campus is safe.

Police report they received a call about a woman who was abducted, possibly at gunpoint, at 7:47 p.m.

According to an alert sent out by the University of Texas Police Department, the suspect is a Hispanic man wearing a red hoodie and driving a black sedan.

UTPD says his last known direction of travel was east toward Guadalupe Street.

APD is investigating. If you have any information, you’re asked to call (512( 974-2000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

A History of Mass Violence Investigation

More Texas Mass Violence

Trending Stories

Don't Miss