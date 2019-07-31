Police responding to officer-involved shooting in downtown Austin

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in downtown Austin Wednesday afternoon.

The call of the shooting came in at 5:05 p.m. Police were sent to 300 Bowie Street near Lamar Boulevard.

According to a Tri-Shield Security guard at the scene, the suspect was holding a knife to his own throat when officers arrived. He said the suspect charged at the officers before he was shot multiple times in the chest.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene and will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss