Police responding to officer-involved shooting in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in downtown Austin Wednesday afternoon.

The call of the shooting came in at 5:05 p.m. Police were sent to 300 Bowie Street near Lamar Boulevard.

According to a Tri-Shield Security guard at the scene, the suspect was holding a knife to his own throat when officers arrived. He said the suspect charged at the officers before he was shot multiple times in the chest.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene and will update it as more information becomes available.