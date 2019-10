AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police responded to the scene of a stabbing in north Austin on Friday afternoon, where a man was transported to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

According to Austin Police Department, the call came in at 3:25 p.m. Officers reported to the 300 block of E. Garret Run off of I-35. Austin-Travis County EMS says the victim was the one who was stabbed, and is not the suspect.

No arrests have been made yet.