Police respond to Leander neighborhood after shots fired

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander police responded to a subdivision Wednesday night looking for a person who fired shots in the area.

Police initially told us they believed the gunman was inside a home on Emma Rose Trail in the Westview Meadows Subdivision and said they blocked off the road.

No one was hurt though and police said there was no threat to the public.

By 3:30 a.m., all blocked roads had been reopened and there was no police activity in the area except for a parked sheriff’s office vehicle.