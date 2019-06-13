Police respond to bank robbery in downtown Austin

by: Matthew Prendergast

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to a bank robbery in downtown Austin Thursday, according to a tweet from Austin police.

APD says the bank robbery occurred at 512 Congress Avenue around 11:02 a.m.

According to police, a suspect demanded money from the bank teller but did not indicate he was armed.

The suspect was described as a black man 40 to 45 years-old around 200 pounds. He was said to be balding with a beard and was wearing a light colored t-shirt and pants.

Austin police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward by calling the APD tip line at 512-472-TIPS.

