Police release new details, need witness accounts following E 6th St. shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking for help after a shooting on East 6th Street early Sunday morning.

According to the Austin Police Department, someone fired a gun near the intersection of East 6th and San Jacinto Sunday morning at about 2:20 am, shortly after the bars shut down.

A man and a woman were shot and sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The woman has been released from the hospital, while the man is still in the hospital.

“We’re looking for any potential witnesses, any videos that might assist us,” said Lt. Jeff Greenwalt of APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit, during a press conference Monday afternoon. “I can tell you that detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating several leads at this time. We have numerous videos that are kind of a combination of surveillance video from the businesses, social media posts, cell phone videos that we have and videos from people who were on-scene.”

Lt. Greenwalt says the victims are also cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives say they are unsure of the suspect’s motive and whether the suspect knows the victims.

“It was really really bad, but it doesn’t represent sixth street,” said Hank Alexander, a bouncer at The Dizzy Rooster nearby.

Alexander was working when he her the gunfire. Despite the high profile crime, he believes most bars here take safety seriously.

“We train on safety, we make sure than anything that happens in the bar, we take care of it, we’re there withing seconds,” Alexander said.

Hundreds were in the area at the time of the shooting. Visitor Eric Brinig was among them as he waited to order pizza just down the street.

He initially thought the gunfire was fireworks, but after realizing what is actually was, he isn’t sure he’ll be back for more late nights.

“Maybe go somewhere else to go out and drink to have a good time, instead of somewhere where it could be prone to violence like that,” Brinig said.

Several witnesses told police they saw a thin, black man with dreadlocks fire the gun, but detectives are still trying to get a better suspect description from anyone else who was there.

“If they were on 6th Street and took videos and would review those videos for us to see if they can find anyone matching that description, it would be helpful to our investigation,” Lt. Greenwalt said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (512) 452-5223.