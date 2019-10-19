Police: Panhandler threatened to stab woman when she refused to give him money

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man asked a woman to give him money and threatened to stab her when she refused, police said.

Destin Bradley, 44, was arrested outside the Vespaio restaurant at 1610 South Congress Avenue in Austin after he threatened the woman and a restaurant manager.

The manager told police that he saw Bradley sitting outside the restaurant at about 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

He asked Bradley to move along, but Bradley became aggressive, started yelling, and threatened to stab him in the throat, the man said.

Police were called but Bradley left the scene before they arrived.

Later that day, at about 9:30 p.m., Bradley asked the woman for a dollar as she approached Vespaio. When she said she did not have any money, he threatened to stab her, police said.

The woman was so scared that she no longer wanted to eat at the restaurant and had to be escorted out of a rear exit so she did not have to pass Bradley, according to an arrest affidavit.

The police officer who made the arrest said he believed Bradley would not stop threatening people unless he was taken into custody.

Bradley was charged with making a terroristic threat. He was booked into the Travis County Jail where he is being held on a $7,500 bond.