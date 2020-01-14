Police: Man kidnaps woman at gunpoint, drives her car to San Antonio before arrest

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man used a gun to first, attempt to rob a woman, and then, kidnap her and steal her car, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say on Jan. 7, Pressli Antonio Quiroz-Fiallos was seen by the victim walking through the parking lot of her home on Elmont Drive. The victim told police that she pulled her Black Kia Sportage into a parking spot and gathered her things while she was finishing a phone call.

After ending her call, she opened the door to get out and saw Quiroz-Fiallos pointing a gun at her, physically stopping her from leaving her car, according to warrant. Police say the suspect demanded money but the victim said she had none and offered food instead, which the suspect declined.

Police say the man then pointed to his lips with his left hand and told the victim to “give him a kiss,” and then kissed the victim on the lips. Quiroz-Fiallos also touched the victim inappropriately, according to the report.

Quiroz-Fiallos ordered the victim to move to the passenger seat and then he fumbled with the keys before starting the vehicle, according to the warrant.

Police say Quiroz-Fiallos demanded the victim’s phone, and when he could not unlock it, ordered the victim to turn it off. The victim muted the phone and put it to sleep instead.

The victim told police she was scared the man would shoot her or hurt her.

Quiroz-Fiallos backed the car out of the parking spot and drove towards the parking lot exit, police say.

According to the affidavit, the victim lowered her window and began screaming for help at a passing car. Police say Quiroz-Fiallos told her to stop screaming while he sped up nearing the lot exit.

The victim told police she continued to scream for help at two other passing cars as they turned onto Elmont Drive.

The warrant states Quiroz-Fiallos stopped in a parking lot on Wickersham Drive where the victim was able to get out and run away as the suspect drove off.

On Jan. 9, a commercial license plate scanner spotted the victim’s Kia Sportage near the intersection of Ruiz Street and Zamorra Street in San Antonio. The vehicle was eventually found near Ruiz Street while being followed by a plain-clothes officer.

San Antonio police watched a man matching the suspect’s description park the Kia Sportage at a residence and then go inside, according to the report. Police then say the man returned to the car and drove away.

San Antonio police pulled the vehicle over and arrested Quiroz-Fiallos for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

During questioning with a Spanish-speaking interpreter, Quiroz-Fiallos told police he had gotten the car from a drug-dealing friend before admitting that he took the car himself, police say.

According to the warrant, Quiroz-Fiallos said he saw the victim get out of her car and left the door open and keys inside. The suspect said he got in the car and the victim tried to pull him out but when that didn’t work she got in the passenger seat, according to the report. He said the victim began screaming but he didn’t know what she was saying because it was in English, police say.

Police say Quiroz-Fiallos told police he took the vehicle for himself and his girlfriend then drove to San Antonio to play soccer.

According to the warrant, the suspect denied using a gun when taking the victim’s car.

Pressli Antonio Quiroz-Fiallos is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery; each is a first-degree felony. His bond is set at $1 million for each charge.