POLICE: Man drove drunk, caused crash that landed woman in ICU with brain bleeding

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Police have arrested a man accused of driving while drunk and causing a collision that resulted in the victim being put into a hospital Intensive Care Unit with brain bleeding.

According to the arrest warrant, on Oct. 7, Miguel Dominguez, 56, was driving eastbound on Burleson Road, at the intersection of Burleson and Montopolis Drive. Police say a vehicle was stopped at a red light but Dominguez failed to stop, and hit the car from the back.

The force of the crash was reportedly so strong that both vehicles ended up on the opposite side of the intersection. Police say one of the passengers of the vehicle was sitting on the lap of the front passenger and struck the windshield upon impact.

The woman was taken to the hospital with brain bleeding.

Police say Dominguez displayed bloodshot and watery eyes and was swaying and staggering. According to the warrant, there was also a strong odor of alcohol.

Dominguez is charged with third degree felony intoxication assault and his bail was set at $15,000.