Police: Man accused of groping woman at shopping center has several similar charges

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police arrested a man Friday who allegedly groped a woman outside a shopping center in south Austin, according to the arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says the call of the assault came in around 7:50 a.m. An officer was sent to 9500 South Interstate Highway 35 service road. The officer met the victim in the South Park Meadows shopping center in front of the JC Penny.

The victim told police she and her mother were standing outside the JC Penny and Ulta when they were approached by a man, later identified as 22-year-old Lamont Wright. She said Wright walked up to her, hugged her and grabbed her privates.

Police said they made contact with Wright who was still on the scene and took him into custody.

According to the arrest affidavit, Wright has been the subject of seven similar groping calls.

Wright was arrested and charged with indecent assault.