Police looking for woman accused of hitting her boyfriend with her car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are looking for a woman accused of aggravated assault after allegedly hitting her live-in boyfriend with her car on purpose, according to Austin police.

Police report the incident happened on Saturday, June, 15. According to arrest paperwork, the victim told police he and his girlfriend, identified as 42-year-old Carrie Hoff, were staying at a hotel. He said they got into an argument about him taking care of her dog while she was at work.

According to the victim, he left the room to go outside and get away from Hoff. He said she came outside moments later with her dog. They shared a few words as she walked past the victim to get into her car. He said as he was turning to go back into the hotel, he was hit from behind by the car and launched into the air. Hoff then left the scene in her vehicle.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene and assisted the victim with his injuries.

Investigators report hotel surveillance footage from three different angles show Hoff intentionally striking her boyfriend with the car. In addition, after hitting her boyfriend, the car continued forward and crashed into their room causing significant damage to the building.

Hoff is being accused of aggravated assault with a vehicle as well as failure to stop and render aid.