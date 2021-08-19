Police looking for information on east Austin sexual assault suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding the suspect from an aggravated sexual assault that happened in east Austin early Monday morning.

Police say a woman was walking near downtown Austin around 2:30 a.m. Monday when a man followed her into a parking garage at 1011 East Fifth Street. The man attacked her and left the scene. The man was last seen near the 400 block of Guadalupe Street.

Share a tip about this story

Police describe the suspect as a stocky Black man, taller than 5-foot-2. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, white shoes, and a dark colored shirt. He was also wearing a white hat with the words “drilling team” on it and a red or pink surgical mask.

Police are looking for video footage from residential areas or businesses near the parking garage that may have clips from the time of the incident.

If you have information that could identify the suspect, call the APD Sex Crimes tip line at 512-974-5095. You can also contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.