SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — San Marcos police are looking for a gunman after reports of a shooting Tuesday evening near Texas State University.

Texas State University Police say the shooting took place near Bobcat Village in the 600 block of Mill Street at 7:45 p.m.

Police are looking for a suspect who took off in a gray Mazda.

Police did not say whether anyone was hurt.

San Marcos Police cleared the scene by 2:30 a.m., according to Texas State University Police.