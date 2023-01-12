AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are looking for the driver who left after a crash involving a pedestrian on Oltorf Street early Tuesday morning.

The pedestrian later died at the hospital. Police did not identify the person who died.

APD says the crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Oltorf Street near Burton Drive.

Police ask anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You can give an anonymous tip online or call 512-472-8477. You may get up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

Austin Police said this is Austin’s second deadly crash of 2023. There were no deadly crashes as of January 11, 2022.