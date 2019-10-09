Police investigating bank robbery on 6th Street in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a bank robbery Wednesday that took place in downtown Austin.
According to APD, the robbery happened at the Compass Bank at 321 West Sixth Street around 10:30 a.m.
APD says that a man demanded money and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. He then left on foot, eastbound on Sixth Street, and then southbound on Lavaca.
The suspect is described as a white male, about 5’9″ in height and with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a light-colored jacket, dark-colored shorts, hat, and a surgical mask that was covering his face.
This is the same bank that was targeted in a Sept. 26 robbery — during which the suspect also wore a surgical mask. APD says they are not ruling out a connection between the two robberies.
This is Austin’s 15th bank robbery of the year.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call (512) 974-5092.
This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.