NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — The New Braunfels Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old drowned at the New Braunfels Tube Chute, the City of New Braunfels said in a news release Saturday.

Officers responded at approximately 3 p.m. to the New Braunfels Tube Chute for a report of a missing person, the release said. River patrol officers were on the scene immediately and began searching for the missing 16-year-old, who officials said was swimming above the Tube Chute Dam with family.

Then, at approximately 5:20 p.m., the teen was discovered by other people at the river in the area just above the Tube Chute Dam. Those bystanders pulled the teen from the water, called 911 and started CPR until paramedics with the New Braunfels Fire Department arrived on the scene, the release said.

The teen was taken to Christus New Braunfels Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Next of kin were notified, and out of respect for the family, the name of the teen will not be released at the time, according to police.

The investigation by the NBPD Criminal Investigation Division indicates no sign of foul play, and alcohol was not a factor, the release said. However, officials are investigating whether a pre-existing medical condition may have contributed to the incident, according to police.